Free Washington County • Elections • Politics

Running unopposed in the House District 30 race, State Representative Janeen Sollman coasted to an easy victory, netting 93.94% of the vote in early returns.

Janeen Sollman, photo courtesy Oregon Legislative Website

Running unopposed in the House District 30 race, State Representative Janeen Sollman coasted to an easy victory, netting 93.94% of the vote in early returns.

When she is sworn in, Sollman will begin her third term in Salem.

House District 30 covers a small portion of the Banks area — though not the city itself — the community of Roy, North Plains, Helvetia, parts of Hillsboro, Beaverton, and other Washington County locales.

A map of the district can be found here.

Sollman, a Hillsboro resident, was first elected in 2016, beating Republican challenger Dan Mason and Libertarian candidate Kyle Markley. In 2018, Sollman defeated Republican Dorothy Merritt and Markley once again.

Markley, also a Hillsboro resident, has run under the Libertarian banner for the seat four times, throwing his hat into the ring in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, with 2020 marking the first time he hasn’t run for the seat in recent years, instead running as the Libertarian candidate for the office of Secretary of State.

In the legislature, Sollman has served as Assistant Majority Leader of the Democratic caucus since 2019, and also served as an elected official on the Hillsboro School Board from 2009 to 2017, according to her election filing paperwork.