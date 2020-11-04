Free Banks • Elections • City Council

Voters in the city of Banks are on track to approve a measure to annex just over one acre of new land into city limits.

The area that is up for annexation. Photo: city of Banks

According to early election results, the measure has received 69.1% of the vote, or 445 'yes' votes, compared to 30.9% or 199 'no' votes, a number sure to change as more results come in, but a number that all but assures the measure will pass.

Measure 34-303 will bring 1.03 acres on the western edge of city limits into the town, pulling into the city’s bounds the back 30 or so feet of 21 lots that are split between the city and unincorporated Washington County. According to the city, they were left off the city’s map in an annexation initiated by property owners that took place in 2017.

“Most of these parcels are already within the Banks city limits, but the western-most 30 feet on the back of each parcel was left out of the city when these lots were annexed. This annexation will bring the remaining westerly 30 feet of these lots into the city limits, eliminate these islands of unincorporated Washington County land, and result in a more logical and appropriate city boundary,” the city said in their original ballot title submission.

The Banks city charter requires that a city-initiated annexation go to voters before land can be brought into the city limits.