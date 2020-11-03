Free Column • History • Gales Creek

Today as the election draws to a close in Oregon and the nation, we look to history, with diary entries from Gales Creek resident Esther Lilly Hundley on seven election days from 1928 to 1950.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Tuesday, November 6, 1928 - A nice day. Election Day - Herbert Hoover elected president. Calvin Coolage went out. Gladie set some traps. Billie & Elsie came after supper to listen over radio returns from election.

Tuesday, November 4, 1930 - Foggy & some cloudy. I put out a wash, then scrubbed kitchen, killed a chicken, made some baked apple dumplings. Troy helped Charley haul gravel. Uncle Henry went over to Vera's for awhile. Gladie painted some. Ted & Thelma came down after supper for awhile. Today was election, Julius Myers got in for Governor.

Tuesday, November 8, 1932 - Election Day. Rainy. I did up a lot of work. After dinner, Billie & Elsie came down. We went down to Grandma's. Billie stopped at G.C. to vote for president. Then we went on, was about 4 when we got there.

Tuesday, November 6, 1934 - I did the work and put out the wash and worked on a pillow top. Sis came after supper, stayed till 8:45. Today was election day.

Tuesday, November 3, 1936 - Election Day. Did the work, fixed a good dinner. Roy and Charley went up in slashing, made fires till dinner time. Then we all went to Gales Creek to vote. Roy went down, then he went on up to his cabin to be there for work next day.

Tuesday, November 5, 1946 - Did the common work & washed. Today is Election Day. We all went to vote after supper.

Tuesday, November 7, 1950 - Election Day. Rainy. I did my work & a wash. Wrote a letter in answer to a registered letter I got at P.O. last evening. We went down to vote about 1 o'clock. I corded up most of my wood Bill brought me. Some folks moved in Bill's little house Saturday, Pat Yonley, wife & 2 children.