A Portland man who was last reported to be near Banks before disappearing on October 11 was found dead near Warrenton on Friday, October 30, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release on Monday, November 2.

Chase Stevens

Police said there was no indication of foul play in the man's death, but did not say how Chase Stevens, 31, died.

"His family has been notified and requests privacy as they grieve," the Bureau said. "Portland Police Bureau appreciates the efforts of the public looking for Chase."

Stevens was last known to be near Highway 26 as he travelled through the Banks area, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release issued on Wednesday, October 21.

He was driving a grey 2013 Ford Escape SUV at the time.