Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
Washington County • Elections • Politics

Thursday vote tally sees Washington County surpass average state turnout by 1.5%

After lagging behind the state average voter turnout since voting began, Washington County firmly surpassed the state average Thursday morning by 1.5%, though still lagging behind Multnomah and Clackamas Counties.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 29, 2020 at 4:48pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.