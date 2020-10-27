Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
Washington County • Elections • Politics

County officials: Today is last day to safely mail ballots; use drop site starting Wednesday

“Washington County elections officials are asking voters to use one of these official ballot dropsites as early as possible so all ballots can be processed in a timely manner,” Washington County said in a press release.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 27, 2020 at 12:56pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.