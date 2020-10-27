Washington County • Elections • Politics
County officials: Today is last day to safely mail ballots; use drop site starting Wednesday
“Washington County elections officials are asking voters to use one of these official ballot dropsites as early as possible so all ballots can be processed in a timely manner,” Washington County said in a press release.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.