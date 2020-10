If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

Banks • Elections • Politics

County voter turnout closes gap with state turnout

Rumors that an annexation measure for voters in the city of Banks has appeared on the ballot for registered voters outside of city limits could not be verified by the Washington County Elections office. Meanwhile, county voter turnout sits at 39.2%, compared to statewide average of 40.3%.