Washington County • Elections • Politics

Two county measures on Washington County ballot

Registered voters will see two measures from Washington County on their ballots; measure 34-300, which will alter how county commissioners and the chair are paid, and measure 34-301, which would do away with a restriction on passing land use ordinances for four months out of the year.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 25, 2020 at 1:15pm


