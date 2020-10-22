If you are a human, ignore this field

Early voting turnout puts Washington County at 19.2%, below statewide average

Ballot returns in Washington County as of 9:09 a.m. Thursday, October 22 numbered 73,803, an amount representing about 19.2% of the total number of registered voters in the county, according to the office of the Oregon Secretary of State. Read on for a party-by-party breakdown of those votes.