Banks • Missing Person • Police

Portland man missing for 11 days last known to be near Banks

A Portland man left his home in Portland on October 11, 2020, and has not been seen since. Chase Stevens, 31, was last known to be near Highway 26 as he travelled through the Banks area, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release issued on Wednesday, October 21.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 22, 2020 at 10:23am


