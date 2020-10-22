Banks • Missing Person • Police
Portland man missing for 11 days last known to be near Banks
A Portland man left his home in Portland on October 11, 2020, and has not been seen since. Chase Stevens, 31, was last known to be near Highway 26 as he travelled through the Banks area, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release issued on Wednesday, October 21.
