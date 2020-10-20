Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
Washington County • Elections • Government

Errors printed on Washington County ballots muddle ballot impact text

Another set of errors by the Washington County Elections department has been discovered in election materials, this time in the form of random “yes” and “no” statements placed in the explanation text of four statewide measures on the ballot.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 19, 2020 at 6:07pm


