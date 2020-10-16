Banks • Government • City Council
Council awards waterline transmission contract, approves new truck purchase, more at city council meeting
It was a short city council meeting on Tuesday, October 13, where city officials approved funds to purchase a new utility truck, awarded the contract to replace the city's leaking main water transmission line, and approved a $1,500 contribution to the Family Justice Center of Washington County.
