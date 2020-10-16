Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
Banks • Government • City Council

Council awards waterline transmission contract, approves new truck purchase, more at city council meeting

It was a short city council meeting on Tuesday, October 13, where city officials approved funds to purchase a new utility truck, awarded the contract to replace the city's leaking main water transmission line, and approved a $1,500 contribution to the Family Justice Center of Washington County.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 16, 2020 at 1:42pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.