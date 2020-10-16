Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
Opinion • Letter to the Editor • Politics

Nine letters to the editor as House District 32 race heats up

Not one, not two, but NINE letters to the editor this week, with some in support of HD 32 candidate Suzanne Weber and some in support of HD 32 Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. Something on your mind? Instructions inside on how to submit your own letter
Banks Post
October 16, 2020 at 9:27am


