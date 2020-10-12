Elections • Oregon • Washington County
Voter registration deadline is Tuesday
To register or to make a change to your voter registration, visit and complete the online form at oregonvotes.gov/register before midnight on Tuesday, October 13; in person at the Washington County Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, or with a mailed form postmarked on or before October 13.
