Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
Elections • Oregon • Washington County

Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

To register or to make a change to your voter registration, visit and complete the online form at oregonvotes.gov/register before midnight on Tuesday, October 13; in person at the Washington County Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, or with a mailed form postmarked on or before October 13.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 12, 2020 at 2:34pm


