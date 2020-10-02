Government
County seeks input on transit options, infrastructure in rural Washington County
An online survey released on Friday, October 2 by Washington County and Ride Connection Inc., a regional public transportation nonprofit, is asking for feedback on the county’s Transit Development Plan as it pertains to transit in rural Washington County.
