Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
Government

County seeks input on transit options, infrastructure in rural Washington County

An online survey released on Friday, October 2 by Washington County and Ride Connection Inc., a regional public transportation nonprofit, is asking for feedback on the county’s Transit Development Plan as it pertains to transit in rural Washington County.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
October 2, 2020 at 11:18am


