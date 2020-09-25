Washington County • Elections • Environment
Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District election features three-way race
The Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District (TSWCD) has five positions up for election this year, yet much of the voting public is not only unaware of who the candidates are, many Washington County residents simply don’t know that the board exists at all, what it does, or why it even matters. Here's more on the local candidates running for the board this year.
