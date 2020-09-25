Local news from Banks, Buxton, Manning, Roy, and Timber.
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
Washington County • Elections • Environment

Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District election features three-way race

The Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District (TSWCD) has five positions up for election this year, yet much of the voting public is not only unaware of who the candidates are, many Washington County residents simply don’t know that the board exists at all, what it does, or why it even matters. Here's more on the local candidates running for the board this year.
By Daniel Pearson - Banks Post
September 25, 2020 at 1:11pm


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.