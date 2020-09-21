Banks • Government • Community

The deadline to nominate someone for the 2020 Banks Citizenship Award — a recognition given to someone who has gone above and beyond for the Banks area — is September 30.

The city of Banks sign on Highway 6. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

The city’s announcement that nominations are being accepted says citizens and residents of Banks and the surrounding area who meet one or more of the following criteria are eligible:

--Exemplify a life dedicated to the Banks way of hard work, self-improvement and community service

--Embody the spirit of philanthropy while showing a remarkable commitment in both their personal and professional lives to improving the City of Banks

--Preserve, celebrate and promote the richness of history, tradition, and values permeating Banks

--Share gifts with the community to boost recognition of the city

The 2020 Banks Citizenship Award marks the ninth time the community tradition will celebrate one of Banks’ own who makes a difference in people’s lives, minds and spirits, but who don’t necessarily seek attention for their good deeds otherwise.

The past award winners from 2012-2019 are Jim Hough, Kathie Jackson and Jim Lucas, Raymond Deeth, Mark Ward, Marion Steinbach, Mel and Becky Clark, Shirley Javorsky, and David Duyck.

Nomination information and forms for the Banks Citizenship Award are available on the city’s website and at city hall, located at 13680 NW Main Street.

Nominations are due September 30, 2020, and the winning candidate will be notified by phone after October 30. The award will be presented November 10, 2020 at the Banks City Council meeting.

For more information click here.