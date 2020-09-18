Free Fire • Washington County • Oregon

It's raining, and other updates for Thursday evening on wildfires throughout the state.

Twelve fires the Oregon Department of Forestry is working in western Oregon. Map: ODF

Rain

It's raining! That's it. That's the update.

Fire Scams

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, their name is being used in several fraudulent fundraisers purporting to raise funds for the Oregon Department of Forestry personnel fighting fires in Clackamas County. And while the ODF is, according to the Oregonian, on shaky financial footing, thing aren’t quite that dire when it comes to supplies needed during theis firefighting operations.

“All wildland firefighter personnel assigned to the Clackamas County Fires (which include those based out of Molalla) are supported by an incident management team that provides food, shelter and necessary supplies for these firefighters,” the ODF said in a press release on Thursday, September 17. “The public is cautioned to avoid scams on social media from those requesting money supposedly to support firefighters working on the many wildfires in the county. Scammers will use certain geographic or information cues to lure in unsuspecting donors with good intentions,” the agency said.

The department said that it could not accept donations of food, money, or other supplies, and suggested that those looking to help consider supporting their local volunteer fire department, or donating to the nonprofit Wildland Firefighter Foundation, or the local Red Cross chapter in the area of the fire. More information can be found at https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires/help.

State Fires

A great way to get more information on some of the largest fires still burning throughout the state is to check out the state of Oregon’s fire website, located at https://wildfire.oregon.gov. The site is packed with maps, press releases, links, and resources for those impacted by wildfires or those looking for more information or to help out.

Powerline Fire

Fire crews from the Gaston Rural Fire District raced to an area of Dundee Road near the still-smoldering but fully contained Powerline Fire on Thursday on reports of a fire caused by downed lines, but upon further investigation, there was no fire, though power was knocked out for West Oregon Electric Co-op customers who had recently returned from evacuating the area.

“We know residents in this area are on heightened alert, and we wanted to reassure them that there’s no fire. The logging company will be doing their standard fire watch now,” Gaston Rural Fire District said.

Tillamook, Clatsop forests to reopen to public use Friday

The Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests are expected to reopen to public use on Friday, September 18 at 1 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

However, the fire danger is expected to remain at “High,” which comes with additional restrictions for those hiking, biking, kayaking, hunting, off-roading, and doing other activities in these ODF-managed forests.

Echo Mountain Complex

The 2552 acre-Echo Mountain Complex burning near Lincoln City is at 45% containment, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Pike Road Fire

Take a look at this story from our friends over at the Tillamook County Pioneer for the latest on the Pike Road Fire in Tillamook County.