Free Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF

The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to keep all forests under their purview closed to public entry and use through at least Wednesday, September 16. The earliest they could open is Thursday, September 17. For logging, if a favorable forecast holds, this region may enter IFPL 3 at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing limited industrial use of the forests.

A sign on Highway 6 noting "Extreme" fire danger on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

“Fire danger remains extreme, air quality is bad to hazardous, and last week’s wind storms caused downed trees on roads and other safety problems that need to be cleared. We appreciate your understanding,” ODF spokesperson Jason Cox said in an email to the Post/Journal.

The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to reopen industrial use in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association region’s forests under IFPL 3 (Limited Shutdown) beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday, provided an expected favorable weather forecast holds overnight.

The Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association stretches north to the Columbia River, west to the Pacific Ocean, south to Sheridan, and east to parts of Gales Creek, the Killin Wetlands outside of Banks and to Scappoose. A map of the area and current restrictions for industrial forest users is found here.

Those looking for current restrictions for the general public can view a map here.

ODF forests in NW Oregon were initially closed on September 9, followed quickly by all ODF managed forests statewide. In an email sent Monday September 14, district foresters in and around the Tillamook State Forest noted that “the state has NO resources beyond skeleton initial attack,” and said that the rest of their staff are out on other fires throughout the state.

