Oregon is in the midst of one of, if not the, worst fire seasons experienced in modern Oregon history. Today, without explanation, the state’s top fire official — Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker — was placed on paid administrative leave without explanation.

Undated Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. Photo: OSP

In a terse 74 word press release from the Oregon State Police, the parent agency of the Oregon State Fire Marshal, Oregon State Police superintendent Travis Hampton, who is retiring November 1, said that Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple has been appointed acting Oregon State Fire Marshal.

“Mariana is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response. This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have the absolute confidence in Mariana to lead OSFM operations through this critical time. She it tested, trusted and respected – having the rare combination of technical aptitude in field operations and administration,” he said.

A phone call and email to the public information officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal were not immediately returned.

According to the OSFM, Walker has been serving as marshal since 2014.