The Clackamas Community College wrestling team is evacuating from wildfires in Clackamas County, and will be lodged at Schlegel Hall in Banks.

Schlegel Hall in Banks. File Photo: Chas Hundley

According to Dan Herb, head coach of the Banks High School wrestling team, twenty members of the team are headed to Sunset Park's Schlegel Hall in Banks.

"Wrestling family, we are packing up to evacuate from the fires," a Twitter post read from the Clackamas team. "Our athletes as well as our coaches are moving to safety. Please pray for our community, our first responders and anyone who has lost all they have."

Through a Facebook post, Herb and other community members are coordinating food and supplies to put the team up in the single story hall on the south end of Banks. In a message to the Banks Post, Herb said that they currently have enough supplies, but that a meal train would soon be set up.

"Amazing community support," Herb said of the people donating supplies.

"Clackamas Community College has always given a lot to the Banks Wrestling Program," Herb said.

Cash donations to purchase food and supplies for the team while they are in Banks can be made using Venmo at venmo.com/banks-wrestling.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said in a statement that their firefighters were taking what they called a "tactical pause" as wildfires marched closer to heavy populated areas.

"To be clear, your firefighters are still working hard on the wildfires in Clackamas County. They are taking a “Tactical Pause” to allow firefighters to reposition get accountability & evaluate extreme fire conditions. We haven’t abandoned you & working hard to keep you safe," the agency said on Twitter.

All of Clackamas County is under some level of evacuation order or another; a maps showing current conditions can be found here.