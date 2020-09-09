Crime • Banks • Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council by the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Frank Ward, here is a summary of calls in the city of Banks from August 2020.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

NW Commerce St: Disturbance – 16yo juvenile was pushing his mother. 18yo brother got involved and defended his mother, pushing his younger brotheaway. Although no charges were filed that night, the 16yo was later taken into custody by the Juvenile Department for a probatioviolation.

NW Main St: DUII – A citizen called to report a suspicious vehicle that she had first seen at the Shell station at NW Main St/NW Banks Rd. The citizen said the vehicle followed her to Jim’s Thriftway and for some unknown reason blocked her in in her parking space. A short time later the vehicle sped off. A deputy working near by was able to find the vehicle and stop it. That deputy notified the Banks deputy of the day of the stop. The Banks deputy responded and gained probable cause to arrest the driver for DUII. The driver later gave a breath sample of 0.11.

NW Irvington Ct: Domestic Disturbance – Deputies were called to the location after a friend of one of the parties called to report that a husband and wife were fighting and somehow the windshield of the car had gotten broken. The friend knew this as one of the involved was sending him “live photos” and he could hear the argument in the photos. Deputies arrived at the location and spoke with the involved. Both parties denied any sort of argument. The involved parties were not very cooperative, no crimes were discovered.

NW Main St: Poisoning – A family had called 911 to report that a 2yo had gotten ahold of a fly spray that they use for cattle and inadvertently sprayed some in his mouth. The family said the spray contains diesel fuel. They said they are driving into town to the Fire Station to retrieve treatment. The toddler was later transported to the hospital as a precaution.

NW Main St: Recovered Runaway – Banks High School staff called to report that they had a student there at the school that they knew to be a runaway. Staff said another teacher had found the student asleep in the park, recognized him as a student and woke him. The teacher realized that the student had slept outside and had not eaten so took the student home and fed them. The teacher then took the student to the school and notified the Principal and Vice Principal. The Principal then called DHS as per school policy and found out the student had been listed as a runaway. DHS advised them to call the police. I arrived and spoke to DHS via phone. DHS advised to release the student back to the parents.

NW Groveshire St: Theft from Vehicle – An unknown suspect stole the victim’s radar detector from their unlocked car.

NW Walterwood Dr: Suspicious Person – A 12yo female reported being followed by an unknown male near the Banks Pond. The female said she was walking her dog around the pod when she noticed a white male adult in his 20s looking at her. The female said she got spooked and began to runaway back toward the neighborhood and home. She said she looked back and it appeared the unknown male was running after her. The female said when she got back to the neighborhood, she turned around again and the male was gone. Several deputies looked through out the area but was unable to find anyone matching the description of the male. Deputy Pope and I later searched the area behind the neighborhood, along the railroad tracks and under the highway 6 overpass but found no evidence of anyone being back there.