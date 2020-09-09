Free Banks • Wildfires • Highway 6

As wildfires rage across Oregon for a third day, here are some quick updates.

A sign on Highway 6 noting "Extreme" fire danger on Wednesday, September 9, 2002. Photo: Chas Hundley

-- Fire danger is still extreme, and a red flag warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. today. IFPL remains at level 3.

-- See smoke? Don't call 911 unless you see fire as well. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA) dispatch center has been inundated with calls about smoke, tying up resources for real fires. There is smoke everywhere from local fires and fires elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

--If you have been impacted by a wildfire, the nearest Red Cross evacuation point is at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, located at 1777 Mountain View Ln, Forest Grove.

-- The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire has burned as much as 2,000 acres, according to TVF&R. It is neither contained nor under control, but crews say that there has been some progress made overnight.

ODOT and Banks Fire District vehicles at a small fire sparked by downed lines in Glenwood on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

-- A fire caused by downed lines in Glenwood this morning was quickly stopped by passersby, Banks Fire District, and ODOT.

-- A Hillside area brush fire less than 1/2 acre in size sparked by a tree falling into power lines was under control Tuesday evening. The tree was blocking NW Old Clapshaw Hill Road below Clapshaw Hill Road. No homes were threatened by the fire.

-- A reported fire on Green Mountain Road Tuesday evening proved to be a false alarm.

-- Hillsboro Fire & Rescue says a good way to help is to limit travel during this emergency, give blood, donate to the Red Cross, and ready yourself for an emergency.

-- The Powerline Fire south of Hagg Lake continues to burn; here is yesterday's article about it in case you missed that. We should have an update later today with fresh information.

-- Banks Fire District has crews working the Powerline Fire. "The winds have subsided a bit but a quick listen to the news lets you know that we are still in EXTREME FIRE DANGER. There are fires and evacuations around us and resources are getting scarce. Please help us by doing your part to avoid ANY outside activity that could cause a spark. That is not just a campfire, but could be using a chain saw, mowing, target shooting etc," said Banks Fire District Public Information Officer Scott Adams.

"It is our honor to serve you, especially in these trying times and we continue to be grateful for the wonderful support our community provides us," he said.

More information about wildfires burning across the state can be found at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management here.