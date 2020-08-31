HD 32 • Letter to the Editor • Elections

A letter to the editor in support of House District 32 candidate Debbie Boothe-Schmidt from Astoria resident Bob Westerberg.

Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. Photo courtesy of the Boothe-Schmidt campaign.

Bob Westerberg is an Astoria resident.

Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is running for Oregon House District 32, representing western Washington county, and the north Oregon Coast. As the owner of a small business In Astoria, Debbie understands that small businesses drive our economy. She will fight for them in Salem to make sure every one living in her district receive adequate support and a level playing field. We need Debbie to step up and take action to support every one in our communities, not just those beholden to large special interests that support her Republican opponent.

Please, VOTE in this November election as if your life depended on it. It does