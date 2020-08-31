Tillamook Forest • Hunting

The elk that killed Mark David. Photo: OSP

A Hillsboro man has died after an elk he wounded while archery hunting gored him to death.

According to the Oregon State Police, Mark David, 66, was hunting on private property in the area of Trask Road in Tillamook County on Saturday, August 29 when he wounded a 5x5 bull elk. The elk slipped away and could not be located before night fell.

Soliciting the help of the property owner, David attempted to locate the wounded elk on Sunday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., Mr. David located the elk and attempted to kill it once again with his bow, but the elk charged the hunter and gored him in the neck.

The landowner attempted to provide aid to David, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The elk was eventually killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail after the investigation.

In addition to the Oregon State Police, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue, and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.