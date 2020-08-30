Crime • Cornelius • Washington County Sheriff's Office

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office are seeking public assistance after a shooting in Cornelius occurred Saturday evening.

Jordan Curry Brown mugshot from an April 2019 arrest. Photo: WCSO

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies contracted to serve the city of Cornelius responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 26th Avenue and South Baseline Street at 5:22 p.m on Saturday, August 29.

Around the same time that dispatchers were sending deputies to the scene, a deputy was flagged down by a 31-year-old man who said he had been fired upon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man told the deputy that he had been at an acquaintance’s home in Cornelius when the suspected shooter, 31-year-old Jordan Curry Brown, became angry for unknown reasons, prompting the alleged victim to decide it was time to leave before their disagreement escalated.

After driving three blocks from Brown’s residence, Brown pulled up beside the victim in a grey 2006 Chrysler 300 while he was stopped at a stoplight and fired at least one shot toward the driver’s head, narrowly missing him as it passed behind the driver’s side headrest and exited through the passenger side front window.

Brown’s unoccupied vehicle was located and seized about an hour later at North 21st Avenue and North Holladay Street in Cornelius. An attempt to find Brown with a K9 unit was not successful

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information regarding Brown’s location call 911, and noted that he is considered armed and dangerous, and that the public should not approach him.