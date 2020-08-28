Roy • Wildfire • agriculture

A brush fire is burning in Roy on Chalmers Lane near Roy Road, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.

Roy-area farms, taken in 2015. Photo: Chas Hundley

According to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, the fire has been brought under control with crews putting out hot spots.

The flames have spread a large amount of smoke in the area, while the area that is burning is reportedly 100 by 100 feet in area in a field.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, Banks Fire District, and Cornelius Fire Department are all on scene; Banks arrived first, according to FGF&R.