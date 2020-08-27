Mountaindale • Traffic • Washington County Sheriff's Office

Mountaindale Road is closed after an individual was found unresponsive in the roadway between Highway 26 and NW Hahn Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. They were later pronounced dead.

The old Mountaindale Store as seen on July 31, 2017. Photo: Chas Hundley

Mountaindale Road is closed after an individual was found unresponsive in the roadway between Highway 26 and NW Hahn Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. They were later pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it appears that person was running on Mountaindale Road when they experienced a medical issue.

The Washington County medical examiner is on their way to the scene, according to According to Sergeant Danny DiPietro, a public information officer with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.