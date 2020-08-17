Banks • Government • City Council

During the city of Banks city council meeting held Tuesday, August 11, councilors moved forward on a number of items, including a referral to voters in the city of Banks to annex just over one acre of new land into the city.

The area that is up for annexation. Photo: city of Banks

The 1.03 acres of land the city is placing on the ballot to be annexed is the back 30 feet of 21 lots on the western edge of city limits. According to the city, they were left off the city’s map in an annexation initiated by property owners that took place in 2017.

“Most of these parcels are already within the Banks city limits, but the western-most 30 feet on the back of each parcel was left out of the city when these lots were annexed. This annexation will bring the remaining westerly 30 feet of these lots into the city limits, eliminate these islands of unincorporated Washington County land, and result in a more logical and appropriate city boundary,” the city said in their ballot title submission.

The Banks city charter requires that a city-initiated annexation go to voters before land can be brought into the city limits.

Other city updates

The city of Banks development moratorium will continue after councilors voted to extend it another six months. The Banks city council originally adopted the moratorium, which restricts most new development in the city in the face of a dwindling and faulty water supply. While measures are in place to reduce water and replace the main water transmission line, that project is not yet complete.

This is the third time the development moratorium has been extended.

Deputy Frank Ward is back at his post after an extended medical leave after he suffered injuries in a car crash near North Plains on April 17, 2019.

Ward presented the Washington County Sheriff’s Office monthly report to the council, which can be read in its entirety here.

The city council unanimously voted to approve awarding a no bid contract to Five Star Builders for a new “Welcome to Banks” sign on Highway 6. Read more on that story here.

The city of Banks city council general meets every second Tuesday of each month; usually, a work session begins at 6 p.m. followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus, council meetings have shifted to an online format on Zoom, though the meeting remains open to attendees and those who wish to provide public comment can still do so by registering in advance with the city.

To be added to a mailing list of city council meeting email notifications, email city recorder Angie Lanter at [email protected]