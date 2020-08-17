Banks • Elections • City Council

The window to file for city council or mayor in Banks closed at 1 p.m. today. Here’s a tally of who will (likely) be on the ballot on Tuesday, November 3.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

BANKS - The window to file for city council or mayor in Banks closed at 1 p.m. Monday, August 17. Here’s a tally of who will be on the ballot on Tuesday, November 3. Watch the Banks Post for more interviews and stories on candidates soon.

Five people total filed to run for four open positions; city recorder Angie Lanter said a few others called to inquire about running, but did not end up filing for office.

The race for mayor is the only contested race, barring any write-in campaigns.

With the filing window closed, candidates have until Friday, August 28 at 1 p.m. to withdraw from running for office.

While a current city councilor and the current mayor are both running for city office, neither are running for their original seat, which means there are no incumbents in the race.

Mayor

Incumbent Peter Edison is not running for reelection as mayor, but is instead seeking election to city council position 4.

Stephanie Jones

Currently serving in city council position 4, Jones is close to completing her first term on city council. She has also served on the Arbor Village Architectural Control Committee, and is president of the Friends of the Banks Library, among other things. Jones works as fair director of the Northwest Science Expo.

Jonathon Boyer

A political newcomer, Boyer listed Intel as his place of employment, and is a graduate of Yucca Valley High School in Southern California. Boyer attended California State University, Fresno, according to his filing form.

City Council Position 2

Incumbent Michael Nelson is not seeking reelection to city council position 2.

Jeff Thompson

Also new to city politics, Thompson said he works as a security guard for Acree Enterprises LLC, a Clackamas-based company. He attended Beaverton High School and received his GED from Portland Community College.

City Council Position 4

Incumbent Stephanie Jones is not running for reelection as a city councilor, but is instead seeking election to the position of mayor.

Peter Edison

Currently serving as Mayor since 2013, and as a city councilor from 2003 - 2013, Edison has been an elected official in Banks for many years. In addition to serving as a councilor and as mayor, Edison served as the president of the Arbor Village Homeowners Association. He works in the seafood industry.

City Council Position 6

Incumbent Mike Lyda did not file to run for reelection this year, citing a busy work schedule. He was appointed to the seat after Teri Branstitre resigned to move to Hillsboro in 2019.

Mike Rainey

A newcomer to seeking office, Rainey was the first candidate to file their intention to run for office in Banks this year. Rainey is a field training officer and lead paramedic for Multnomah-County based American Medical Response.

The general election will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020. More information on the election can be found on the city of Banks website and at the Washington County elections website.