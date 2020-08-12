Crime • Banks • Police Log

It's a short log this month; presented by Deputy Frank Ward, who is back in Banks after recovering from injuries sustained last year near North Plains in a vehicle collision.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

The following is written by deputy Frank Ward with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the agency that is contracted to provide police services in Banks.

Suspicious Person – Jim’s Thriftway – A male was called in as a being suspicious as he was walking around the property yelling at random people. The MHRT also responded as deputies were concerned for the male’s mental health. The male was later taken into custody on a POH and transported to St Vincent Hospital.

Theft from vehicles – NW Buckshire St – Several vehicles were broken into up and down NW Buckshire St over night. Its estimated at least 10-12 vehicles total were entered and had items stolen or items strewn about.

DUII – Jim’s Thriftway – A concerned citizen called in a suspected impaired driver. The citizen had been following the vehicle for several miles. I was able to locate and stop the vehicle in the parking lot of Jim’s Thriftway. The driver agreed to SFSTs which he failed. The driver was taken into custody and offered a breath test of 0.21 BAC.