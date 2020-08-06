Banks • Business • Forest Grove

The Banks NAPA will be closing and moving their staff and inventory to the Forest Grove NAPA.

The Banks NAPA auto parts store on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - The Banks NAPA will be closing and moving their staff and inventory to the Forest Grove NAPA, according to Jason Hennig, a manager at Sunset Auto Parts, their parent company.

The Forest Grove NAPA auto parts store is located at 2109 Yew Street in Forest Grove.

In a letter from Hennig posted by Banks branch manager Mike Thurston, who added his own thoughts, it was noted that their last day in Banks will be on August 31.

According to Hennig, the building in Banks — located on Main Street across from Market Street — is in poor condition and creating an unsafe working environment.

“In the just less than 2 years that I have been out here in Banks I have grown to love this community and its residents,” said Thurston, who will be managing the Forest Grove location after the move. “When we first started discussing repairing this location or closing it I was adamant that I would not abandon this community or my customers that I had spent time building relationships with,” Thurston added, noting that the store would continue to support Banks community events.

“Why are we doing this? The building is failing. This stick frame building was never designed to hold the weight of an auto parts store. The roof is breaking down and the sub floor is sagging. It has become un-safe,” said Hennig.

Hennig said that the Forest Grove location will be better for an increasing demand for delivery, which the company plans to continue to invest resources in, and for more variety in their products.

“The Forest Grove store is a much better facility and we believe our employees will be happier, healthier and safer working there,” said Hennig.

Hennig said that the company would run “hot shot” deliveries to commercial customers such as farmers, repair shops, and logging operations in the Banks area.

“We hope that all our great customers will drive just a little farther (8 miles) to come see our team at the new location. Some might find it easier to take HWY 26 out to the Hillsboro NAPA, that is another option,” said Hennig. “We make this decision with a heavy heart. We realize the Banks community has supported our little store for many years. We know you have several ways to buy auto parts these days. You have made the decision to shop with us. We certainly appreciate that. We hope to only improve that experience for you once we combine forces in our new location. Thank you, Banks, for the years and the friendships.