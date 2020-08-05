Free Banks • Education • Coronavirus

The Banks School District laid off 13 classified employees on Tuesday, August 4 as the district grapples with a school year that will begin online.

The Banks Elementary School on August 5, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - The Banks School District laid off 13 classified employees on Tuesday, August 4 as the district grapples with a school year that will begin online.

In total, the equivalent of 8.4 full time classified positions were eliminated, according to Banks School District Superintendent Jeff Leo.

Classified positions are generally those positions not held by licensed teaching staff, such as instructional assistants, custodians, and office staff.

"Because of requirements to start in Comprehensive Distance Learning until the metrics set forth by the Governor and OHA to allow us to open, and we anticipate this to be well into the school year, we had to restructure staffing at the school district. Providing school in a Comprehensive Distance Learning model is very different from an on-site model and what is required to best serve our students," Leo said.

﻿[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Banks Post. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

The district will be using the comprehensive distance learning model from when school begins on September 8 until at least November 13, the end of the first quarter.

"In leading up to that, we will be checking the metrics for Washington County on whether it is safe to return to on-site learning," Leo said in a notice posted to the district website.

The Banks Post would like to talk with anyone who was laid off - please email us at [email protected]