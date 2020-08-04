Free From the Newsroom

It’s a new month and the same pandemic.

Remember when some folks were optimistic that the shutdowns, closures, and quarantine might be a short-term prospect back in March, a time that feels roughly 20 or so years ago?

Yeah.

It’s August; nearly five months since the first order to close bars and restaurants and other businesses came down the hatch, and after some initial successes, COVID-19 numbers and deaths are on the rise as partial reopenings happen across the state.

Amid all this, we have kept our COVID-19 reporting free, lifting the paywall to make sure that folks have access to the information about this constantly developing pandemic.

If you’re able, we need your support. Our paper, like many small businesses, has been hit hard by this pandemic. Unlike most papers in the area, we’re an independent and locally owned outfit. We have one full time employee and a regular freelance writer, but that’s it.

Your editor, Chas Hundley