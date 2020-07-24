Banks • Elections • City Council

At least one incumbent — city councilor and former mayor Mike Lyda — will not run for reelection in November's election for four open positions in the city of Banks. Read on to see how to file to run for office in Banks.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

BANKS - The window for citizens who want to file to run for election to the Banks City Council is now open.

Three Banks City Council seats are up for grabs on the November 3 ballot and at least one incumbent councilor, Michael Lyda, will not seek another term in office.

Councilor Stephanie Jones indicated to the Banks Post in June that she was undecided if she would run, but did not return comment for this story if a decision had been made on her candidacy, and Councilor Michael Nelson did not return interview requests.

The position of mayor — a two year term as opposed to the council 4 year term — is also open; Mayor Pete Edison did not return comment in time for this story on if he will run again.

The deadline for filing -- August 17 -- will be here soon, and candidates must file with the Banks City Recorder’s office no later than 1 p.m. that Monday.

That gives candidates just three months to get voter’s attention, make their case with the public, and convince the electorate that they are the most qualified candidate, or the candidate constituents simply like the most. And all of this will occur in a new political landscape shaped by the now ever-present COVID-19 virus.

The Banks City Council, during the summer of 2019, appointed Lyda, who was mayor of Banks for one term in 2005-06, to fill the open Position 6 seat when Teri Brandstitre vacated the office by moving to Hillsboro.

The council at that time interviewed five candidates to replace Brandstitre -- a general contractor and homeowners association president, a retired radio broadcaster, a mechanical engineer, a retired paralegal and auto repair shop manager, and a sales professional -- but elected to go with former mayor Lyda instead, who incidentally owns locally-based construction company Lyda Excavation, Inc.

Lyda said he is “extremely busy with work,” although he feels this last year on the council has been a good experience for all. Lyda said he used his experience in construction to help the council wind its way through several upcoming large and overdue projects.

On that note, Lyda said he bid on city construction projects while in office, such as the Park Street waterline upgrades, but that he did everything above board in line with guidance from the Banks city attorney. Lyda’s company was not awarded any of the contracts it bid on.

Visit the City of Banks website to read all of the required qualifications candidates must meet in order to run for office.

Filing forms and manuals are accessible on the Washington County elections webpage.

Candidate filing forms also may be picked up at Banks City Hall located at 13680 Main Street.

The city ordinance regarding election signs is available here.

Statements candidates want included in the Nov. 2020 voter's pamphlet must be filed for inclusion directly with Washington County Elections no later than 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 17.

To review the process, paperwork, and important filing deadlines, or for more information, contact Banks City Recorder Angie Lanter at 503-324-5112 or by emailing [email protected]