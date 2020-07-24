Stub Stewart State Park • Washington County Sheriff's Office • SAR

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 9-year-old boy who went missing while camping with his family at Stub Stewart State Park was quickly located with the help of a K9 tracking team Thursday night.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, a boy named Matthew was camping with his family at Stub Stewart State Park north of Buxton when he was reported missing on Thursday, July 23.

Drawing resources and assistance from Banks Fire District 13, Metro West Ambulance, the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA), Hillsboro Police Department, and and Oregon State police, the boy was eventually found by a K9 tracking team from Hillsboro Police Department.

Hillsboro Police Department officer Mike Lee, K9 Oso, and Matthew. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The boy had apparently been riding his bike when he went missing, and was located between Highway 47 and the Clayhill horse staging area in a wooded area of the park, according to a map of the search and rescue operation from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"Special thanks to HPD Officer Lee and K9 Oso for tracking and locating him," the Sheriff's Office said in a post on their Twitter page.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Officer Mike Lee is a veteran K9 handler, having spent 14 years in the role, the last two and a half years with Oso, a five-year-old Dutch Shepherd.