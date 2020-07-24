Washington County • Weather • Health

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the greater Portland metro region, including Banks and some portions of western Washington County, which goes into effect from 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 26 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, July 27.

The sun near Mountaindale on July 31, 2017. The sun is widely considered a significant contributing factor to high temperatures. Photo: Chas Hundley

Temperatures between 95 degrees and 102 degrees are expected in portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, and the NWS forecast warns the hot temperatures could cause heat-related illnesses.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun in an air-conditioned home or space if possible. Checking up on relatives and neighbors is recommended as well, and the agency also says no one should leave children and pets in cars unattended.

Take extra precautions when working or spending time outside. Wherever possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or late evening.

Know the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, weak and rapid pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, muscle cramps, and cool, moist skin with goosebumps while in the heat.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends wearing light- or loose-fitting clothing whenever possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce the risk of outdoor work.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 9-1-1 if heatstroke is suspected as it is an emergency.

For more information visit the National Weather Service website.