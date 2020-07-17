Tophill • Fire • Banks Fire District

Emergency crews are on scene at a small, smoldering brush fire caused by a downed power line on Hoffman Road east of Highway 47, according to the Banks Fire District.

The entrance to Stub Stewart State Park. The fire is north of the park. Photo: Chas Hundley

TOPHILL - Emergency crews are on scene at a small, smoldering brush fire on Hoffman Road east of Highway 47, according to the Banks Fire District.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a downed West Oregon Electric Co-op electricity line.

"Remember, never approach a downed power line even if it is laying deceptively still. Lines can still be charged and are very dangerous," the Banks Fire District said in a post on their Facebook page.

Power was reported to be out by a handful of residents in the area.

West Oregon Electric Co-op crews are on scene, in addition to Banks Fire District 13.