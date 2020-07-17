The entrance to Stub Stewart State Park. The fire is north of the park. Photo: Chas Hundley
TOPHILL - Emergency crews are on scene at a small, smoldering brush fire on Hoffman Road east of Highway 47, according to the Banks Fire District.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a downed West Oregon Electric Co-op electricity line.
"Remember, never approach a downed power line even if it is laying deceptively still. Lines can still be charged and are very dangerous," the Banks Fire District said in a post on their Facebook page.
Power was reported to be out by a handful of residents in the area.
West Oregon Electric Co-op crews are on scene, in addition to Banks Fire District 13.