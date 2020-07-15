Hayward • Fire •

According to the ODF, crews from Banks Fire District and ODF have largely stopped the progress of a small brush fire burning between the two arms of Parson Road.

The Oregon Department of Forestry stages a vehicle at the Gales Creek Fire Station on Tuesday, August 27, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

HAYWARD - A wildfire is burning near the Hayward area in the area between the two ends of Parson Road that no longer connect.

According to Oregon Department of Forestry Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata, Banks Fire District 13 and ODF crews are on the scene of a roughly ⅕ acre wildfire.

“We have a wet line around the front of the fire so growth has largely been stopped,” Cafferata said in an email to the Banks Post.

In addition to Banks Fire District 13 and ODF, a crew of prison inmates from the South Fork Forest Camp are enroute to assist in finishing containment of the fire.