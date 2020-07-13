Free Coronavirus • Oregon • Government

Social gatherings such as book clubs, parties, and graduation celebrations will be limited to groups of 10 if held indoors, and where social distance cannot be maintained, Oregonians must wear masks in public outdoor spaces. The social gathering rules do not apply to churches or businesses.

Governor Kate Brown during a Monday, July 13 press conference. Screenshot from OHA Youtube stream

OREGON - During a Monday morning press conference, Governor Kate Brown outlined Oregon’s situation as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, and told reporters and the more than 1,700 people watching a livestream of the conference that Oregon was going the wrong way.

According to Brown, the state has seen more cases reported in the past week than in the entire month of May.

The state is taking two new steps to curb an escalating rate of COVID-19 spread in the state. The first will limit indoor social gatherings, such as book clubs, birthday parties, and graduation celebrations to ten people. Secondly, beginning Wednesday, July 15, those in crowded public outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be maintained will be required to wear a mask.

The social gathering restrictions do not yet apply to business and religious settings.

“We’re here today to sound the alarm,” said Brown as she began the conference.

Brown was joined by Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist, and Pat Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Brown stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet when in the company of others not in your immediate household, hand washing, and wearing masks.

Other questions remain unanswered on schools, sporting events, and other activities, but Brown repeatedly noted that nothing was off the table in terms of restrictions and steps the state might take to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More school reopening guidance is expected to arrive from the Oregon Department of Education on Tuesday, July 21.

This is a developing story and will be updated.