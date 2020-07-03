Free Fireworks • Banks • Coronavirus

Looking for fireworks displays? Look to the skies from the safety of your home around 10 p.m., where — as of press time — a fireworks display is planned to begin at 10 p.m. in Banks on Saturday, July 4.

Fireworks from a past fireworks show in Forest Grove. Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

With firework displays being cancelled left and right, many readers are left wondering where to watch fireworks on July 4.

In Banks, the city is quietly moving forward as of press time with the regular fireworks show, but is keeping it quiet in an effort to discourage a large influx of visitors from out of town out of concern due to COVID-19.

However, those in Banks should be able to see the show from their homes starting around 10 p.m. if you look toward Sunset Park.

A fireworks show is also planned in Vernonia, according to the Vernonia's Voice newspaper, with the show slated to begin after dark behind Spencer Park.

"The City of Vernonia is encouraging citizens to watch from home or view the show drive-in style if the show is not visible from your residence," the newspaper said.

For those in Gales Creek hoping to watch a show, the news is good. This year, the Western Washington County Firefighter’s Association fireworks show — usually held at Tom McCall Upper Elementary School — has shifted to an undisclosed location in the Forest Gale Heights neighborhood, which puts the launch site closer to Gales Creek than ever before.

“Figuring in the location of our launch site, and how high the fireworks will go before exploding, the estimate is that the bombs bursting in air will be at about 800 feet elevation (that’s above sea level, for reference, downtown Forest Grove sits at about 200 feet),” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said on their Facebook page. “We realize none of this is perfect, but it’s the best we can do with the situation. If you choose to find a spot to watch that’s not your own yard, please be respectful of property owners, do not block driveways or streets, park only where allowed, and pick up after yourself.”