The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that the Northwest Oregon Forest Protective Association region, which includes much of the regions of Gales Creek, Buxton, Timber, Manning, and the Tillamook State Forest, will begin Wednesday, July 1.

Much of the state will officially be in fire season on July 1, with three other districts joining the NW region in declaring the start of Oregon’s fire season in their areas, and six other ODF districts already in their respective fire seasons.

“Our seasonal fire staff are hired and in training. We had a few small fires in April to help us prepare to fight fire in COVID-19 conditions. We are refining how we respond to keep everyone safe, and will be ready to respond when needed,” said district forester Mike Cafferratta in an email.

With over 16 million acres of private, county, state and federal land lying in areas within ODF's protection region throughout the state, the department has placed a series of regulations depending on fire danger designed to prevent human-caused wildfires by the general public and industrial logging and resource extraction operations.

In general, fire season runs through October, according to an ODF press release, and ends based on local conditions within specific fire protection districts.

Fireworks are banned in forestlands during fire season.

To inquire about permitted burning, call the Forest Grove ODF offices at 503-357-2191.

Image courtesy ODF

The public can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191.

Operators who work within ODF lands such as logging operations or other natural resource extraction activities are required to follow fire season requirements, including providing a water supply, fire tools, spark arresters on equipment, and fire watch. Rules for these activities can be found at the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) system web page.