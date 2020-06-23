CRIME • TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST• SOUTH FORK FOREST CAMP

A man walked away from an inmate work crew near the summit of the Coast Range on Highway 6 around 11:35 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Corrections, who are seeking the public's help in locating Brandon Sykes, age 35.

Brandon Sykes. Photo: DOC

TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST - A man walked away from an inmate work crew near the summit of the Coast Range on Highway 6 around 11:35 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Corrections, who are seeking the public's help in locating Brandon Sykes, age 35.

Described as a white male, Sykes is 5'9", weighs 195 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Sykes left the work crew wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" stenciled in orange on the knee, a blue t-shirt, sweatshirt, a coat also stenciled with "inmate."

According to the DOC, Sykes entered their custody on June 13, 2016 on several Columbia Co. assault and kidnapping charges. His earliest release date would have been October 18, 2021.

﻿[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Banks Post. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

The Department of Corrections is seeking public help in locating Sykes, and encourages anyone with information regarding his location to call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888 or the Washington County non-emergency line at 503-629-0111, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.