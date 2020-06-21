Photo from the scene. WCSO
MOUNTAINDALE - What are believed to be the remains of Allyson Watterson were near the Mountaindale community Saturday afternoon.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a property owner in the 15800 block of NW Corey Road between Mountaindale and North Plains was clearing brush when they found the remains.
Watterson has been missing since December 2019.
According to the sheriff's office, the location and evidence found at the scene lead detectives to believe the remains to be that of Watterson.
The case continues to be investigated.
This article originally noted that Watterson disappeared in December 2020, a date which has not yet occurred. We regret the error.