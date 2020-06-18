Banks • housing • public meeting

The city of Banks Planning Commission is holding a virtual town meeting on June 30, 2020, at about 6:30 p.m. to review an online site-plan of the construction of a 30-unit, multi-family Banks Apartments at 42350 NW Banks Road.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

The new housing development, originally applied for in March 2019, would consist of five, three-story buildings on a .98-acre lot located near the head of the Banks-Vernonia State Trail.

Records obtained from the City of Banks list the applicant as H&J Properties LLC, which provides a Banks PO Box as its address but has no listing with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Corporation Division. City documents also list Greta Holmstrom of Hillsboro-based Ardor Consulting as the applicant’s representative.

Banks City Planner Lauren Scott told the Banks Post the zone change to residential and the comprehensive plan for the site was approved in April 2019, but that the application did not include the design and layout.

"The purpose of this June 2020 hearing is for the planning commission to review and issue a decision on the site design, layout, landscaping, parking. etc., all of which weren't finalized or approved under the zone change application. It's not uncommon for applicants to split the process into two stages and apply for a zone change/comprehensive plan amendment first and then come back later with a final site design."

The application information is available for the public to inspect for free at Banks City Hall, located at 13680 NW Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone wishing to listen to the meeting in real-time, or wishing to provide public testimony during the meeting, can go online and download the Zoom App or listen for free via telephone by calling 1-235-215-8782 at 6:30 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the meeting from an electronic device: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89278396083?pwd=S0NoVXB3ZlNZQ2Jjd0RwZ0lVb0w5dz09

The access information for both a Zoom call or a standard telephone call both are:

Meeting ID: 892 7839 6083

Password: 875093

If you encounter technical difficulties during the meeting, please refer to Zoom Support here: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us

To provide public testimony please email at least 24 hours prior to the meeting City Planner Angie Lanter at [email protected] or City Manager Jolynn Becker at [email protected] In your email request to speak publicly please include your first and last name, your email address, phone number, full address, if you plan to provide testimony via Zoom or telephone, if you would like to provide testimony in favor of the application, neutral to the application, or in opposition to the application.

Oral or written testimony may also be provided prior to the hearing by calling 503-324-5112, contacting the City Recorder at [email protected], or by regular mail to 13680 NW Main Street, Banks, OR.