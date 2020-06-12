Crash • Manning • Banks Fire District

A Hillsboro man died in a collision with a commercial vehicle in Manning Thursday morning.

A screenshot of the area the crash was in. Map: ODOT

Emergency crews were first dispatched to the call around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, June 11 near mile post 47 on Highway 26. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash was west of NW Pihl Rd.

According to the Oregon State police, a Toyota Rav 4 operated by Frank Zenger Jr., 86, of Hillsboro was traveling west on Highway 26 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided by a commercial vehicle operated by Patrick Porter, 41, a Tillamook resident.

Zenger died on the scene.

Porter was not injured.

Highway 26 was closed for four hours while an investigation was conducted by Oregon State Police.

In addition to the Oregon State Police, Banks Fire District 13, Oregon State Police, Metro West Ambulance, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation were all dispatched or on scene.

