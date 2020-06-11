Crash • Manning • hwy 26

A fatal crash near the Dairy Queen in Manning has closed Highway 26 Thursday morning.

A screenshot of the area the crash is in. Map: ODOT

Update: Highway 26 has reopened as of 1:25 p.m., according to ODOT.

Manning - Highway 26 is closed as crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash near the Manning Dairy Queen.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash is west of NW Pihl Rd.

Banks Fire District 13 was dispatched to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a post on the fire agency's Facebook page.

One patient died at the scene.

"The highway will remain closed for a significant period of time and you should avoid this area," Banks Fire said.

Detours will be placed on Sell, Pongratz, and Fisher Roads.

This is a developing story.