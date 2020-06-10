Free Banks • art • city council

Take a break from the hard news for a minute and celebrate some young artists in the Banks community.

Artwork: Alejandro Flores-Hall

The city of Banks holds a coloring contest every year to commemorate National Drinking Water Week for youth in Banks, and no pandemic can stop it.

Here are the winners — and their artwork — of the contest. First place winners receive a $25 gift card to Main Street Pizza, while their parents are gifted with a credit on their water bills for the same amount. Second place winners receive the same awards in the sum of $15, while third place winners receive $10 in the same awards.

Ages 2-4

1st place: Alejandro Flores-Hall (See above photo for coloring)

2nd place: Ruby Shroyer

3rd place: Lauren Hollis

Ages 5 - 6

1st place: Raygan Shroyer

2nd place: Bryce Rossing

3rd place: Maddox Gray

Ages 7 - 9

1st place: Lexie Schoegje

2nd place: Aubree Busbee

3rd place: Maryn Jacobs

Ages 10-12

1st place: Marissa Calvillo

2nd place: Saydee Shroyer

3rd place: Damien

Honorable mentions, all from ages 7 - 9:

Aerin Hollis

Lexy Gray

Grace Erickson

Mayson Shroyer

Chloe Rossing