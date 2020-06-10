Artwork: Alejandro Flores-Hall
The city of Banks holds a coloring contest every year to commemorate National Drinking Water Week for youth in Banks, and no pandemic can stop it.
Here are the winners — and their artwork — of the contest. First place winners receive a $25 gift card to Main Street Pizza, while their parents are gifted with a credit on their water bills for the same amount. Second place winners receive the same awards in the sum of $15, while third place winners receive $10 in the same awards.
Ages 2-4
1st place: Alejandro Flores-Hall (See above photo for coloring)
2nd place: Ruby Shroyer
3rd place: Lauren Hollis
Ages 5 - 6
1st place: Raygan Shroyer
2nd place: Bryce Rossing
3rd place: Maddox Gray
Ages 7 - 9
1st place: Lexie Schoegje
2nd place: Aubree Busbee
3rd place: Maryn Jacobs
Ages 10-12
1st place: Marissa Calvillo
2nd place: Saydee Shroyer
3rd place: Damien
Honorable mentions, all from ages 7 - 9:
Aerin Hollis
Lexy Gray
Grace Erickson
Mayson Shroyer
Chloe Rossing