The Banks city council will meet for a work session and city council session remotely on Tuesday, June 9 to potentially adopt a city budget, increase police coverage in Banks, and more.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

BANKS - The Banks city council will meet for a work session and city council session remotely on Tuesday, June 9, the third such way of meeting for the council since most in-person meetings in the city were moved online.

The work session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the city council meeting following around 6:30 or upon completion of the work session.

To join in to view the meeting, use the ZOOM app and visit the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89935335969?pwd=dXpoQ3lNTzh2SE1zNE9pRzNRa21Ldz09 with the following information:

Meeting ID: 899 3533 5969

Password: 568977

Those who prefer to call in can access the meeting by dialing 1-253-215-8782.

The meeting agenda holds a hefty amount of topics, including the city of Banks 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, the details of which can be read in this 157 page document.

“As we enter this year, our previous (conservative) assumptions regarding revenues and a paucity of tax receipts are proving to have essentially been correct,” wrote city manager Jolynn Becker, who serves as the city’s budget officer. “This fact coupled with the assumption that we have experienced a fundamental shift in our economy leaves us with the task of yet again assuming revenues from an extremely conservative perspective.”

Other items on the agenda include revealing the winners of the city’s National Drinking Water Week Coloring Contest, a slate of regular briefings from the library, planning commission and more, and the consent calendar.

The portion of the council meeting dedicated to the city’s budget is a public hearing.

On the business agenda, the council will deliberate on a number of items, including amending the city’s contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to increase police coverage in the city to 80 hours per week, an item to allow Planning Commission members to serve additional terms, an appointment to the library board, and an extension to the city’s emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full agenda can be found on the city website.