The fire, located at a home north of Cornelius on Long Road near NW 366th Pl., was first reported Saturday morning at 9:11 a.m.

Banks Fire District Brush Rig 13. Photo: Banks Fire District

LONG ROAD - Fire crews are responding to the scene of a fire on NW Long Road north of Cornelius.

Located at a home near NW 366th Pl., the fire is burning is a basement room of the home, according to FGF&R spokesperson Matt Johnston.

Crews from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Banks Fire District 13, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue are on scene, according to Johnston.

According to a social media post from the Cornelius Fire Department, the fire in one room was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., with crews remaining to put out hot spots and ventilate the home.